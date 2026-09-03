Courts and Law

Nadi football player warned to follow bail conditions

Valentine faces two counts of rape and one count of abduction involving two complainants, aged 17 and 18.

Thursday 03 September 2026 | 16:00

Valentine is represented by lawyer Anil Prasad, while prosecutor Winnie Yee represents the State.

Sahil Valentine is represented by lawyer Anil Prasad.

Mereleki Nai

A Nadi football player charged with two counts of rape and one count of abduction has been warned by the High Court in Lautoka to strictly comply with his bail conditions.

Sahil Thomas Valentine appeared before Justice Riyaz Hamza this morning.

Valentine faces two counts of rape and one count of abduction involving two complainants, aged 17 and 18.

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It is alleged that the offences occurred in Nadi between May 18 and 19 after the group had been drinking together.

Valentine is represented by lawyer Anil Prasad, while prosecutor Winnie Yee represents the State.

The State was granted 21 days to file disclosures and propose the Pre-Trial Conference (PTC) checklist.

The court was informed that Valentine was ready to take his plea.

Justice Hamza reminded Valentine to strictly comply with all his bail conditions.

He was specifically warned not to approach, contact, communicate with or interfere with any prosecution witnesses or either complainant, directly or indirectly.

The matter was adjourned for mention on September 24.

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