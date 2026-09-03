Courts and Law

Environment Department resists TNG records request

Tribunal gives TNG seven days to respond as it works towards a November hearing on the proposed $1.4 billion Vuda Point development.

Thursday 03 September 2026 | 12:00

TNG's senior counsel, Feizal Haniff.

TNG's senior counsel, Feizal Haniff.

Ronald Kumar

The Next Generation (TNG) Holdings Pte Limited wants access to internal Environment Department records as it challenges the rejection of its proposed $1.4 billion Vuda Point development.

The Department of Environment maintains its position against making certain internal records available for the appeal hearing.

Legal representative from the Attorney-General’s Office, Apete Bauleka, gave this assurance before the Environmental Tribunal today after TNG proposed trying to persuade the department to release the records.

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TNG is challenging the Department of Environment’s decision to reject its proposal to develop a waste-to-energy facility and private port at Vuda Point.

The proposed project aims to convert waste into a domestic source of energy, with the company saying it would help manage waste while generating electricity. The development has been valued at about $1.4 billion.

The appellants’ lawyer, Feizal Haniff, said although they could file a direct application to the tribunal to have the documents made available, he wanted to try to persuade the department first.

Mr Singh said they received a letter on August 10 from the Attorney-General’s Office and, although they had received a substantial number of records, he was adamant that the internal records should form part of the appeal records.

The tribunal has given TNG seven days to respond to the Attorney-General’s Office letter, after which the Attorney-General’s Office will have 10 days to reply.

The matter will be called again on September 24 to check on the records, address pre-trial conference matters and try to fix a hearing date.

The tribunal made it clear that it was trying to expedite the matter, with the hearing expected to be held in November.

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