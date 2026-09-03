Rugby League

FNRL eyes clean financial slate

Singh said he would make a final announcement once they receive the final report by the end of October.

Friday 04 September 2026 | 08:30

Updated 04 September 2026 | 10:27 FJT

Rajesh Singh

Rajesh Singh

Fiji National Rugby League (FNRL) chairman Rajesh Singh confirmed yesterday that the organisation has paid off and cleared 85 per cent of their debt.

"We are so proud of each staff member, as everybody is just giving their time and working hard," he said.

"We are just focused and want to be debt-free by October."

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Singh said he would make a final announcement once they receive the final report by the end of October.

"We're going to get our three audited accounts and make sure we move forward with that," he said.

Singh added that they have completed the 2024 audited accounts.

"The next one, 2025, is being audited as we speak and hopefully it will be completed by September 24," he said.

"We'll then do the 2026 audited account, to be finished by October 29, which is our cut-off time."

Singh acknowledged their sponsors locally and abroad for their continued support.


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