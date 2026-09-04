New parking meters installed in Namaka to curb misuse

New parking meters have been installed in Namaka as the Nadi Town Council moves to curb the misuse and long-term occupation of parking spaces in the busy commercial area.

In a statement, the Council said the new meters were introduced in response to high demand from businesses and to improve the management of available parking spaces.

The initiative is aimed at ensuring the fair use of parking spaces, reducing misuse and long-term occupation, and improving parking availability for customers and businesses.

The Council has called on motorists, businesses and members of the public to cooperate as the new parking system is implemented.

It said the initiative was part of efforts towards better parking management in Namaka.