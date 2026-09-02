Boxing

Commission urged to make ‘boxing safer’

Wilson said this year some of our boxers were not allowed to enter the ring after they tested positive to Hepatitis A and B.

Wednesday 02 September 2026 | 12:00

boxing

The newly appointed Boxing Commission of Fiji (BCF) board of directors should cancel all the promotions that are lined-up for this year.

Speaking to SUNsports yesterday, Sydney-based trainer and former Professional Boxing and Wrestling Association (PBWA) president Lepani Wilson said this is to enable the board members to settle in and put in place strategies to make the sport much safer.

“Always remember that lives (including boxers) matter,” Wilson said.

Related stories

“With the increasing number of HIV cases in Fiji, there should be something in place to ensure that our boxers are tested for Hepatitis A and B before they fight.

“Our boxers should be tested before they step into the ring.

“Here in Australia, there is one boxing doctor and this where the tests are conducted and whether the boxer fights or not will depend on the result and the doctor’s advice.”

Wilson said this year some of our boxers were not allowed to enter the ring after they tested positive to Hepatitis A and B.

“We need to protect our boxers,” he added.


Call for support

Meanwhile, Toe-to-Toe boxing promoter Abdul Feroz has welcomed the appointment of Eroni Loganimoce as the new BCF chairman.

“Eroni’s appointment has brought hope to the sport. In my last case against the BCF, only Eroni seemed to understand the issue I was bringing up.

“With him now on the chairmanship post, I call on all boxing stakeholders to come together and work with the BCF,” he added.

Explore more on these topics

News

Most popular

former deputy prime minister Biman Prasad
Courts and Law

Prasad trial stalls over disputed FICAC document

Assistant Minister for Health and Services Penioni Ravunawa
Nation

Raiwaqa Health Centre upgrade delayed

The Commission received 1,609 complaints in 2025, with more than half involving cyberbullying, harassment or defamatory electronic communications
Nation

Fiji’s online threats grow as funding falls

Nadi Airport Golf Club president Joeli Kotesuva, Raina Kumar, Ryan Kumar and Golf Fiji president Ricky Locke. Photo: WAISEA NASOKIA
Golf

Kumar siblings claim Nadi Open titles

FANCA
Football

Fiji wins sixth FANCA Premier title

Former Fiji Bati Captain Tui Kamikamica and Melbourne Storm's Eliesa Katoa
Rugby League

Kamikamica eyes Bati coaching

Miss Playland Fantasy Bulou Boteiova at this years Hibiscus Festival.
Entertainment

Yasawa teacher brings story of resilience to Hibiscus pageant

Miss National Fire Authority at this years Hibiscus Festival Temalesi Vakalawa Alutakua.
Lifestyle

Alutakua puts purpose before crown

Asinate Kama
Lifestyle

Kama turns traditional craft into good fortune