Commission urged to make ‘boxing safer’

The newly appointed Boxing Commission of Fiji (BCF) board of directors should cancel all the promotions that are lined-up for this year.

Speaking to SUNsports yesterday, Sydney-based trainer and former Professional Boxing and Wrestling Association (PBWA) president Lepani Wilson said this is to enable the board members to settle in and put in place strategies to make the sport much safer.

“Always remember that lives (including boxers) matter,” Wilson said.

“With the increasing number of HIV cases in Fiji, there should be something in place to ensure that our boxers are tested for Hepatitis A and B before they fight.

“Our boxers should be tested before they step into the ring.

“Here in Australia, there is one boxing doctor and this where the tests are conducted and whether the boxer fights or not will depend on the result and the doctor’s advice.”

Wilson said this year some of our boxers were not allowed to enter the ring after they tested positive to Hepatitis A and B.

“We need to protect our boxers,” he added.





Call for support

Meanwhile, Toe-to-Toe boxing promoter Abdul Feroz has welcomed the appointment of Eroni Loganimoce as the new BCF chairman.

“Eroni’s appointment has brought hope to the sport. In my last case against the BCF, only Eroni seemed to understand the issue I was bringing up.

“With him now on the chairmanship post, I call on all boxing stakeholders to come together and work with the BCF,” he added.