Ba seek redemption against Nadroga

There’s no other way for the Vinod Patel Ba rugby team but to win this weekend’s Skipper Cup clash against BLK Nadroga.

The Ben Tora-coached side suffered a 22-25 loss to defending champions and visitors Malolo during their clash at Govind Park, Ba last Saturday.

So far, Nadroga has registered two wins while Ba has got only one win.

Ba Rugby Union general secretary Pastor Gaby Kautoga told SUNsports yesterday that the team had identified areas that needed improvement.

“We are preparing for a crucial game ahead of us. We’ve learned a lot from last week’s game and from the few previous games.

“We’ve been working week by week. We’re trying to improve on every mistake,” Kautoga said.

“We will focus on our decision-making and maintaining our discipline. The coach has been testing our players to see if we’ll line-up well.”

Kuqota said Nadroga would provide them another tough challenge.

“We know Nadroga is a strong team. The players are ready for them and we know they will bring their A game,” he said.

Kautoga said the team is determined to secure their second win in the competition.

“We will treat this game very seriously because we want to win and this game is crucial for us.

“We will not take Nadroga lightly and we are aiming for a win despite losing last week’s game against Malolo.”

Kautoga called on his supporters to rally behind the young side.