Fijians caught in $100 fake overseas job scheme

The Ministry of Employment is working with police to identify a network allegedly targeting Fijians with fake job offers in Australia and New Zealand under Government-supported labour mobility programmes.

The investigation follows an incident in Nadi last Sunday in which a senior ministry manager and a police officer were chased from a property believed to have been used to register workers for overseas employment.

Ministry official Jone Maritino Nemani said it was frustrating to see Fijians continue to fall victim to such schemes despite repeated warnings.

The latest case involved men from Lau who were promised three-year work contracts in farming and butchery in Australia and New Zealand.

They were told the jobs would include visas and passports for a processing fee of $100, which they paid through M-PAiSA.

The men said the opportunity was advertised on Facebook by a woman of Samoan heritage living in New Zealand.

They said the woman later travelled to Fiji and held meetings with prospective workers in the West and Suva to finalise arrangements.

One of the men, who did not wish to be named, said they were assured they would not have to worry about paperwork.

They were allegedly told their passports, visas and tickets would be provided at the airport before departure, while their official three-year contracts would be handed to them during the flight.

The men stayed with relatives in Nadi while waiting to leave Fiji. However, after turning up for several days without seeing the recruiter, they began to suspect they had been scammed.

Mr Nemani said such offers should immediately raise concerns.

“How can you go to Australia and New Zealand without a passport, without a visa, without a ticket, and think $100 is going to take you there?” he said.

“If you go to Australia and New Zealand under the Government programme, there are no fees to be charged.”

He said workers should verify recruiters with the ministry before handing over money or personal documents.

He urged prospective workers to check whether they had a passport, ticket, visa and employment contract before agreeing to any overseas job offer.

“Can $100 take me to Australia or New Zealand? No. So why give $100?” Mr Nemani said.

He said workers should also ask for proof that a recruiter was authorised to recruit under the relevant labour mobility programme.

“In the absence of that, verify with the ministry,” he said.

Mr Nemani reiterated that Government-supported labour mobility programmes do not charge workers recruitment fees.