Courts and Law

Threatening messages emerge in murder accused’s bail bid

The bail hearing took a significant turn when the prosecution presented a series of threatening messages allegedly sent to the complainant’s family.

Saturday 03 October 2026 | 11:00

Siga toka murder accused Ratu Kinijoji Ratuva, 20, and his father, Ratu Vula Ratuva, 51.

Sigatoka murder accused Ratu Vula Ratuva, 51, and son Ratu Kinijoji Ratuva, 20.

Photo: Mereleki Nai

Threatening messages allegedly sent to the family of a key witness have emerged as a major issue in the bail application of a 20-year-old New Zealand citizen charged with murder in connection with the death of Vimal Nand.

Ratu Kinijoji Ratuva and his 51-year-old father, Ratu Vula Ratuva, were brought from remand and appeared before Justice Riyaz Hamza at the High Court in Lautoka on Friday.

They are jointly charged with one count of murder and one count of assault, while Kinijoji faces an additional assault charge.

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The charges relate to an alleged assault at Mataqe, along the Queens Highway in Nadroga, on August 9.

The court heard that Nand and two 16-year-old boys were allegedly assaulted during the incident, with Nand later dying from injuries he allegedly sustained.

Nand’s 16-year-old son was reportedly present during the alleged attack and is expected to be a key State witness.

The bail hearing took a significant turn when the prosecution presented a series of threatening messages allegedly sent to the complainant’s family.

State counsel Joeli Naivalu told the court the messages had caused fear and distress among the complainant, who is the father of the deceased, and minors who are alleged eyewitnesses.

One message allegedly stated: “We will chop his son right in front of you and then we will chop everyone right in front of you.”

The State opposed bail on the basis of the seriousness of the charges, Kinijoji’s New Zealand citizenship and concerns that he could abscond.

However, defence counsel Edwin Wainiqolo argued that the messages could have been sent by someone attempting to implicate the accused.

The judge clarified that there is no traditional-apology protocol that overrides the criminal court process in a murder case.

A ruling on the bail application is expected on October 13.

The accused remain in custody.

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