Missing cocaine now a public safety issue: Seruiratu

The Leader of Opposition, Inia Seruiratu, is calling for urgent action to establish whether any of the more than $50 million worth of cocaine missing from the High Court exhibit room in Suva has reached the streets.

Mr Seruiratu said the immediate concern now was whether the missing cocaine posed a wider risk to the public.

“Most importantly, the authorities must urgently establish whether any of the missing cocaine has found its way back onto our streets,” he said.

“This is now an issue of public safety as much as institutional accountability.”

He said the disappearance was a serious security and exhibit-management breach but cautioned against prejudging the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) investigation.

“The investigation must establish exactly how the cocaine went missing, who had access to the exhibits, whether established procedures were followed, and where responsibility ultimately lies.”

He called for an immediate review of court security and exhibit-management procedures, including access controls, records, surveillance and regular physical audits of high-value exhibits.



