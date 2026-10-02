Constitution belongs to the people, PM tells Parliament

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says Fiji’s Constitution belongs to its people as Parliament debates the second reading of the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2026 today.

The second reading marks a critical stage for the Bill before its proposed referral to a Special Parliamentary Committee for further scrutiny and public submissions.

Speaking during the debate, Mr Rabuka said Fiji’s constitutional history had shown the importance of having a Constitution that could protect the country and its people while responding to the needs of future generations.

“Our constitutional history has taught us that a Constitution must be strong enough to protect our country and our people, while also being capable of responding to the needs of future generations,” Mr Rabuka said.

“That is the responsibility before this Parliament. The Government has brought this Bill before the House. It must now be debated, examined and scrutinised by Members of Parliament.”

Mr Rabuka acknowledged MPs would hold different views on the proposed changes and said disagreement was part of the democratic process.

“There will be different views. There will be questions. There will be areas on which Members agree and areas on which they disagree. That is democracy.

“But whatever our differences, we must approach this process with respect for the Constitution, respect for the people of Fiji, and respect for the responsibility entrusted to this Parliament.

“Honourable Speaker, our Constitution belongs to the people of Fiji.”

Leader of the Opposition Inia Seruiratu, in his contribution to the second-reading debate, focused on whether the final constitutional document would adequately reflect the views of Fijians.

“Consultation process may provide an opportunity for people to express their views. But the greater Constitution question is whether the final documents sufficiently reflects aspirations, concerns and expectations of the wider population whose lives will be governed by it,” Mr Seruiratu said.

If the Bill secures the required support at its second reading, it is proposed to be referred to a Special Parliamentary Committee to scrutinise the Bill and receive public submissions before reporting back to Parliament.