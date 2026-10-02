The owner of a farm where more than 11,000 plants believed to be marijuana were uprooted remains unknown as Police investigations continue.

The plants were uprooted from the Nasuva farming area on October 2, 2026, during an operation involving officers from Savusavu, the Northern Division taskforce and the North Police Rugby team.

Police said the owner of the farm was yet to be established.

The plants will be analysed as investigations continue.

Meanwhile, in the Western Division, a man in his 40s was arrested in Sabeto following the discovery of a zip-lock plastic bag containing white crystals believed to be methamphetamine, smoking apparatus and a digital scale.

The man remains in custody, while the seized substances have been sent for analysis.

Drug operations continue around the country, with members of the public encouraged to report suspicious activities or provide information by calling 1681.