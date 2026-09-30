Basketball

Fiji Youth basketball sets goal

The team will compete in the 3x3 basketball competition against 11 other nations, with 12 teams in each gender category.

Thursday 01 October 2026 | 09:00

Nyssa Daunivalu, Anasofaia Maiwiriwiri, Makaefa Savu, Zara Suka.

From Left: Nyssa Daunivalu, Anasofaia Maiwiriwiri, Makaefa Savu, Zara Suka.

Photo: Basketball Fiji

Basketball Fiji’s youth team will make history as the first to compete at the Summer Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal, from October 31 to November 13.

Speaking to SUNsports yesterday, head coach Earl Hughes said preparations were progressing well.

“Preparation is on track, and three of the four girls available in Fiji have been training five times a week since mid-August,” he said.

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“We will have the full squad of four girls together from October 5 until departure.”

The team will compete in the 3x3 basketball competition against 11 other nations, with 12 teams in each gender category.

Hughes said the opportunity would expose the players to top-level international competition.

“This is the first Under-18 girl’s youth team to the Olympic Games, and we are very fortunate to have a spot. This will assist in developing these girls and expose them to top-level world age-group competition in the 3x3 format,” he said.

“This opportunity only comes around once in a lifetime, and the team is very grateful for the opportunity to participate.”

Hughes said the team’s main goal was to reach the elimination rounds and challenge for a medal.

“Main goal is to reach the elimination round and win a medal. This is a hard task, but we are going in ready to compete and push the more developed teams and challenge them,” he said.

“We have a good mixture of talented girls that complement each other in the style that we want to play.”

Hughes urged fans and supporters to continue backing the team.

Team list

Fiji: Nyssa Daunivalu, Anasofaia Maiwiriwiri, Makaefa Savu, Zara Suka.

Non-travelling reserves: Rusila Komainaiqoro, Atelaite Magnus



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