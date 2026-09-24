Courts and Law

Prosecution awaits next-of-kin statement in Sabua case

Sabua, who died following an ongoing illness, had faced charges relating to the alleged movement of 4.7kg of methamphetamine.

Friday 25 September 2026 | 07:00

Senior police officer Varinava Sabua outside the Suva Magistrate Court.

Suspended police officer Varinava Sabua outside the Suva Magistrate Court.

Photo: Ronald Kumar

The Suva Magistrate Court has granted the prosecution more time to obtain the statement of Varinava Sabua’s next of kin before filing a discontinuance of the charges against him.

Sabua died following an ongoing illness. He had faced one count each of abuse of office and receiving corrupt benefits in relation to the movement of 4.7 kilograms of methamphetamine.

It was alleged that between April 25, 2024, and February 27, 2025, Sabua engaged with a well-known drug dealer to negotiate payments to customs officers, an immigration officer and a Police prosecutor to have a Departure Prohibition Order against a person of interest uplifted.

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It was also alleged that between January 1, 2024, and December 31, 2024, he received a corrupt benefit of $22,877.27 from two people through Western Union Money Transfer.

The matter was called before Resident Magistrate Joseph Daurewa.

Prosecutor Bhavna Kantharia told the court that the prosecution had just obtained Sabua’s death certificate.

The matter will be called again on November 6.

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