Courts and Law

Two lawyers, accounts officer accused of using forged certificates bailed

Court imposes bail conditions, including passport surrender and stop-departure orders

Monday 21 September 2026 | 15:30

Updated 21 September 2026 | 18:24 FJT

From left: Samuel Heritage, Alvin Singh and Fareen Nisha at the Suva Magistrate Court on September 21, 2026.

From left: Alvin Singh, Samuel Heritage and Fareen Nisha at the Suva Magistrate Court on September 21, 2026.

Photos: Ronald Kumar

Three people, including two lawyers, appeared in the Suva Magistrate Court today facing charges linked to alleged forged Tax Compliance Certificates.

They appeared before Magistrate Joseph Daurewa.

Accounts officer Fareen Nisha faces two counts of falsifying Tax Compliance Certificates.

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Lawyers Alvin Singh and Samuel Heritage each face one count of using forged documents to allegedly obtain their 2026 Practising Certificates.

Police allege that in February, Nisha dishonestly altered the certificates belonging to the two lawyers.

The lawyers are alleged to have known the certificates were false but submitted them to the Legal Practitioners Unit in Suva to obtain their Practising Certificates.

All three were granted bail with conditions, including surrendering their passports, not interfering with prosecution witnesses and complying with stop-departure orders.

Prosecutor Naazish Ali told the court the first phase of disclosures had been served and sought a short mention date to file and serve the remaining disclosures.

The case was adjourned to November 3 to take their plea.

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