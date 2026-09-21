Courts and Law

Two men denied bail over alleged rape, murder of 18-year-old girl

State says disclosure has been served, but video involving second accused remains outstanding

Monday 21 September 2026 | 15:30

Accused Tevita Tora and Leveni Vuetibau at the High Court in Lautoka.

Accused Tevita Tora and Leveni Vuetibau at the High Court in Lautoka.

Photo: Mereleki Nai

The High Court in Lautoka has denied bail to two men accused of the alleged rape and murder of 18-year-old Venina Cirikeba Cava, whose body was found at a park near Lautoka Hospital.

Tevita Tora and Leveni Vuetibau appeared before Justice Riyaz Hamza in Lautoka today.

Both men face two charges each; one count of rape and one count of murder. The State opposed bail for both accused.

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The State alleges the two men caused Cava’s death on December 4, 2025. It is further alleged that Cava was raped before she was killed.

On December 5, 2025, police received a report of a woman lying motionless at a park near the Aspen Medical-managed Lautoka Hospital.

The woman was later identified as Cava, who was from Rifle Range. Following a post-mortem examination, police classified the case as murder.

State lawyer Laisiasa Baleilevuka appeared for the prosecution, while Fane Kasa represented the defence.

The court was informed that the State filed and served its disclosure on September 3.

The defence confirmed it had received the transcript and video recording relating to Tora. However, the video recording relating to the second accused had not yet been received.

Both accused understood the charges read to them but have not entered guilty pleas.

The State is relying on caution interviews conducted with both accused.

The defence for Tora indicated that it would file a voir dire in relation to the accused’s caution interview. The defence also told the court that its position was that the sexual act was consensual.

The case was adjourned to October 12 for mention.

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