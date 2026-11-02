Waqanika case adjourned pending court ruling
Former MP and lawyer Tanya Waqanika will return to court next Thursday after seeking a stay of proceedings over a charge linked to a 2024 Facebook post.
Monday 02 November 2026 | 16:30
Updated 02 November 2026 | 17:37 FJT
Lawyer Tanya Waqanika outside court on October 13, 2026.
Photo: Ronald Kumar
The Suva Magistrate Court has adjourned the case against Suva lawyer and former member of Parliament Tanya Waqanika until next Thursday, pending a High Court ruling on her application for a stay of proceedings.
Waqanika, who faces one count of publicly indicating opposition to a political party, appeared before Resident Magistrate Yogesh Prasad today with her lawyer, Barbara Malimali.
She is alleged to have publicly indicated opposition to the Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) in a Facebook post in 2024 while serving as a public officer.
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The High Court is scheduled to deliver its ruling on her stay application next Tuesday, two days before the case is due to be called again.