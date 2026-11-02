Waqanika case adjourned pending court ruling

The Suva Magistrate Court has adjourned the case against Suva lawyer and former member of Parliament Tanya Waqanika until next Thursday, pending a High Court ruling on her application for a stay of proceedings.

Waqanika, who faces one count of publicly indicating opposition to a political party, appeared before Resident Magistrate Yogesh Prasad today with her lawyer, Barbara Malimali.

She is alleged to have publicly indicated opposition to the Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) in a Facebook post in 2024 while serving as a public officer.

The High Court is scheduled to deliver its ruling on her stay application next Tuesday, two days before the case is due to be called again.