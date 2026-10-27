Kava vendors demand better security after thefts

Suva Municipal Market yaqona (kava) vendors are demanding tighter security after thieves allegedly stole $2500 worth of waka from two stalls this year.

Kava vendor Sakiusa Sorovi, 59, lost 10kg of waka valued at about $1000 after it was allegedly stolen from his stall in broad daylight on Monday.

Mr Sorovi, who has operated at the Suva Municipal Market for more than 20 years, said he was shocked by the incident, describing it as the first time his business had been targeted.

He said he arrived at the market at about 8am on Monday and was later informed by neighbouring vendors that a man had taken the yaqona after claiming he had spoken to Mr Sorovi and had permission to collect his belongings.

Footage allegedly showed the man taking the yaqona. Mr Sorovi believed the person was familiar with how items were stored inside the market stalls.

“According to the CCTV footage, he was a person who is more familiar with how things are being kept inside our stalls,” he said.

“If you can’t afford your money, go to your village and utilise the land properly. Don’t just come and put to waste the sweat of other people for your own benefit,” he said.

He urged the Suva City Council (SCC) to strengthen security by employing more officers to patrol the market, saying cameras alone were not enough to prevent theft.

“We are all here to look for money, and don’t take things for granted like this,” he said.

In another incident, vendor Varanisese Tuivugalei said 8kg of waka, worth an estimated $1500, was stolen from her stall on June 5 at about 8am.

“It’s sad that they are targeting the yaqona stalls only,” Ms Tuivugalei said.

The two incidents have raised concerns among vendors about the safety of their stock and the need for stronger measures to protect their businesses.

SCC acting chief executive officer Tevita Boseiwaqa condemned the alleged thefts but said security officers were responsible for monitoring the entire market and vendors also needed to take precautions.

“This is not the first time it has happened. We’ve been installing more cameras inside the market,” he said.

Mr Boseiwaqa urged vendors to arrive at their stalls early, warning that delays could leave their businesses vulnerable.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the reported cases remained under investigation.

“Police had also investigated other alleged yaqona thefts at the wharf, where suspects had been charged and produced in court,” Ms Naisoro said.