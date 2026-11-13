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Crime

Police officers investigated in trafficking case

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says officers will be charged if the DPP advises there is sufficient evidence.

Friday 13 November 2026 | 12:30

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Police officers named in a domestic trafficking investigation in the Western Division have been investigated, and their files are now with the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

This was confirmed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Loraini Seru yesterday.

She said the main case file was still with the DPP’s office and police were awaiting further legal advice.

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ACP Seru said Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu had directed that every officer named during the investigation undergo the process.

Mr Tudravu said he had given investigators a clear directive regarding officers whose names had been circulating on social media.

“All police officers who have been implicated, we have investigated them well,” he said. “If the DPP advises that there’s evidence, we’ll charge.”

Police earlier said two officers had been questioned and the file was submitted to the DPP on August 31.

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