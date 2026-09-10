Fiji Teachers Union urges focus as schools begin final term

Fiji Teachers Union general secretary Muniappa Goundar is urging teachers to remain focused, committed and supportive as schools begin the third and final term of the 2026 academic year.

He also urged parents and guardians to encourage their children to give their best during the term.

Mr Goundar said Term Three was the final and most significant term of the academic year, with major external examinations scheduled.

“This term carries great responsibility, with Year 8, Year 12 and Year 13 external examinations, alongside annual examinations for all year levels,” Mr Goundar said.

He also acknowledged the 134 teachers who did not receive their Pay 18 salaries because of issues surrounding the contract renewal process.

“FTU remains committed to ensuring affected teachers receive their rightful salaries without further delay.”

The union acknowledged its engagement with the Ministry of Education Permanent Secretary and said it appreciated the progress made in resolving the matter for the majority of affected teachers.

However, FTU maintained that teachers should not be left without their salaries because of administrative or contractual processing issues.

“Teachers have financial commitments and family responsibilities, and the timely payment of salaries is a fundamental employment obligation,” Mr Goundar said.

“We will continue to engage with the ministry until all legitimate outstanding cases are resolved and the affected teachers receive the salaries properly due to them.

“Together, let us make Term Three a term of achievement, unity and success.”

In Labasa, Waiqele parent Elenoa Nasilasila was seen accompanying her son, Viliame Nasilasila, after school.

“I am happy that my son is back in school,” Ms Nasilasila said.

“He is excited to meet his friends and teachers again, and I am also looking forward to seeing him continue with his studies.”

She said parents played an important role in encouraging their children to take their education seriously.

Ms Nasilasila said she hoped Viliame would remain focused throughout the term and make the most of the opportunities provided at school.



