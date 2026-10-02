Savusavu students explore career opportunities at USP

Seventy-five Savusavu Secondary School students travelled to Labasa to explore career opportunities at the University of the South Pacific (USP).

The Year 12 and Year 13 students attended the Westpac USP Open Day 2026 at the university’s Labasa Campus yesterday.

Savusavu Secondary School vice-principal Basilisa Lalama said the visit gave students an opportunity to learn more about possible career pathways.

“The reason why we bring the students here is for them to be exposed, to go through the different booths and to see their career pathways,” she said.

Ms Lalama said some students had attended the open day in previous years, making it an activity the school looked forward to annually.

The students travelled from Savusavu at about 8am and were excited to take part in the event, she said.

Savusavu Secondary School has more than 840 students, making it the largest school in the North, according to Ms Lalama.

The school has four Year 12 streams and two Year 13 streams.

Ms Lalama said opportunities such as the USP open day were particularly valuable because students in Savusavu had limited exposure to activities outside the town.

“Our school, we don't have a lot of exposure there in Savusavu, so when this kind of thing helps us, it’s always an excitement for our students,” she said.

She said the school would like USP and other tertiary institutions to consider taking similar career expos to Savusavu.

Ms Lalama said this would allow students from smaller schools in the North to attend and ensure they were not left behind.

She said Savusavu Secondary School would be willing to host such an event for schools across the district.