A Westpac Fiji education grant is easing the burden on a single mother raising four children in Macuata.

Elizabeth Gock, 34, of Korotubu Village, said the grant awarded to her 12-year-old daughter, Adi Amasai Prcillia Tuta, had brought much-needed relief.

Adi, a Year Six student and senior prefect at Tabia Sanatan Dharam Primary School, is among 30 recipients of the Westpac Women and Girls Education Grants 2026.

Ms Gock, who has been separated from her husband for two years, said she was unemployed and relied on small sales of ice cream and ice blocks to help meet household expenses.

The family has two children in school, including Adi, while the two younger children remain at home.

“With this grant, it helps me a lot and it is a relief,” Ms Gock said.

She said the grant would help meet Adi’s education needs, including school supplies.

Ms Gock said she had always followed Westpac Fiji’s page and decided this year to encourage her daughter to enter the essay competition.

Adi’s winning essay focused on empowering women and girls around the world.

Despite the challenges facing the family, Ms Gock said she encouraged her children to remain focused on their education.

“Through pain, we learn to push ourselves up,” she said.

She reminded her children that difficult circumstances should not stop them from pursuing their goals. Adi said she was happy to receive the grant because it would help with school supplies.

The Year Six student hopes to become a doctor.

“Making people healthy is a happy thing,” she added.