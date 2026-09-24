Education

New library aims to get children reading again

Fiji Sevashram Sangha opens library with more than 10,000 books and reference materials

Thursday 24 September 2026 | 16:30

Updated 24 September 2026 | 17:30 FJT

Students during Fiji Sevashram Sangha Library opening reading competition in Suva on September 24, 2026.

Students during Fiji Sevashram Sangha Library opening reading competition in Suva on September 24, 2026.

Photo: Ronald Kumar

Children are spending more time on their phones and moving away from books, prompting the Fiji Sevashram Sangha to open a new library to reconnect them with reading, culture and history.

The Fiji Sevashram Sangha Library in Suva was officially opened today with $14,955 in Government support through the Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs, Culture, Heritage and Arts.

The library houses more than 10,000 books and reference materials covering Indian history, culture, language and literature.

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Founder of Fiji Sevashram Sangha, Swami Sanyuktanad, said the library aimed to help children build a stronger relationship with books and remain connected to their culture.

“These days children are seen on phones all the time and moving away from the books,” he said.

He said the library would promote reading and help children learn about their culture, traditions and language.

“The idea of the library was to promote reading of books, learning culture and tradition language,” he said.

Swami Sanyuktanad said the organisation had always worked with the Government of the day and acknowledged the support received through the Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs grant.

He said the library would help strengthen children's relationship with books and keep them rooted and connected to their culture.

Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs, Culture, Heritage and Arts Charan Jeath Singh said access to information through mobile phones was not the same as gaining knowledge.

“Today our young people can obtain information within seconds through our mobile phones, but access to information alone is not the same knowledge,” he said.

Mr Singh said young people needed to continue reading, thinking critically, researching and understanding their history and cultural heritage.

The Government grant was used to purchase library shelves, tables, chairs and a computer centre.

Mr Singh encouraged students and young people to use the facility, read wisely, ask questions, learn about their history and culture, and explore new ideas.

Feedback: rariqi.turner@fijisun.com.fj


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