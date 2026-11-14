Today's paperLoginPremiumSign up
Environment

Tabuya urges faster climate funding for vulnerable communities

Ms Tabuya warned that global warming combined with an unprecedented El Niño event offered a glimpse of future climate challenges if the world failed to keep the 1.5°C target within reach.

Sunday 15 November 2026 | 10:00

Save
Minister for Information, Environment and Climate Change Lynda Tabuya.

Minister for Information, Environment and Climate Change Lynda Tabuya.

Fiji Government

Small Island Developing States receive only about three per cent of global climate finance, despite the global USD100 billion climate finance goal being met for three consecutive years, Minister for Information, Environment and Climate Change Lynda Tabuya says.

“Our communities cannot afford to wait for finance to reach them.”

Speaking at a ministerial session on the climate finance needs of Small Island Developing States and Least Developed Countries at COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye, Ms Tabuya called for faster, simpler funding to reach communities on the frontline of climate change.

Related stories

She said adaptation finance accounted for just 28 per cent of climate finance, and warned that increasing funding alone would not deliver more solutions if vulnerable countries continued to face barriers to accessing it.

Without fixing access, increasing the finance available alone will not easily equate to more solutions on the ground for our communities, she said.

Ms Tabuya warned that global warming combined with an unprecedented El Niño event offered a glimpse of future climate challenges if the world failed to keep the 1.5°C target within reach.

She highlighted the Pacific Resilience Facility, a Pacific-led, member-owned regional financing facility established to provide predictable funding to frontline communities.

Ms Tabuya called on development partners, multilateral development banks and climate funds to simplify requirements, speed up approvals and prioritise grant-based financing.

She said communities needed support for coastal protection, water security, food systems and resilience.

Explore more on these topics

News

Most popular

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and People’s Republic of China Ambassador to Fiji Haiping Chen with community members at the groundbreaking ceremony for Vunikura Jetty in Cakaudrove on November 13, 2026. Photo: Shratika Naidu
Nation

New Vunikura Jetty to strengthen maritime links in Cakaudrove

Fiji-Airways
Nation

Fiji Airways monitors US ground stop amid possible flight disruptions

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu i
Nation

Seruiratu questions spending as water crisis deepens

Inia Tafolo, Naduri Pirates' right hitter, smashes the ball towards the opposition during the inter-club championship on November 12, 2026.
Volleyball

Volleyball clubs vie for title

Flametree Waimanu 7s captain Semisi Muakalou
Rugby

Waimanu target final after last year's quarter-final exit

RA
Rugby

Province plans to be a good host

Minister for Industries, Commerce and Business Development Manoa Kamikamica
Technology

National ID legislation expected in Parliament

Middle White Coat Samuela Tule.
Career

Fijian student sets sights on transforming agriculture back home

The queen contestants, the carnival committee reps and the Lautoka City Council reps at the Lautoka City Council Chambers in Lautoka.
Entertainment

Sugar Festival celebrates 65 years of community service