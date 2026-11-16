Suva Harbour’s toxic legacy threatens coastal villages

There are hundreds of residents living at the Suva Harbour who rely on fishing as a means of sustaining themselves yet have little to no knowledge of what lurks in the Suva Harbour and the dangers that pose to them health wise. This series focusses on that.

The livelihood of villagers and people who live along the Suva harbour is being threatened by toxic waste materials in underwater sediments. For years Suvavou villagers knew the Suva harbour was contaminated ed. But they were never officially informed.

Suvavou Village headman, Vereti Dumaru, claims villagers have been poisoned and three have died from consuming seafood from along their shoreline. The three, included a woman, were all above the age of 30.