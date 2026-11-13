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Rugby

Specman returns for Coral Coast 7s

Among the South African national reps, they are joined by former 7s legends like French Rugby 7s maestro Terry Bouhraoua and Aus­tralian robust player Pama Fou adding flair and physicality among Mike Friday 7s squad.

Saturday 14 November 2026 | 11:30

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Former Blitzboks star and Vodacom Bulls winger, Rosko Specman

Former Blitzboks star and Vodacom Bulls winger, Rosko Specman.

Former Blitzboks star and Vodacom Bulls winger, Rosko Specman will be returning to Fiji for the 2027 Coral Coast Fiji 7s tournament which will be from Janu­ary 14 - 16 at Lawaqa Park, Sigatoka.

This was confirmed by the McDonalds Coral Coast Fiji 7s media yesterday.

The "Specmagic" will be joining McDonalds Mike Friday select 7s team alongside fellow South African rugby 7s greats Branco Du Preez Blitzboks star to return, says tournament official and Justin Geduld. For Specman, the tournament will mark his third visit to Fiji.

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He was inducted into the prestigious Rugby Town walk of fame this year and not only a celebrated rugby 7s legend but a player de­termined to help Mike Friday's international side.

Among the South African national reps, they are joined by former 7s legends like French Rugby 7s maestro Terry Bouhraoua and Aus­tralian robust player Pama Fou adding flair and physicality among Mike Friday 7s squad.

Despite Bowing out in this year's McDonalds Coral Coast 7s and finishing runners up on 2025, the Mike Friday coached side is on the verge to rebound and opting for a better result for next year's tournament.


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