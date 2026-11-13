Naliva confident ahead of title fight
Naliva said this fight would mark his return after taking a break from boxing in 2025. His last fight was against Sebastian Singh at Vodafone Arena in 2024.
Saturday 14 November 2026 | 10:00
Former Fiji light heavyweight champion Savenaca Naliva.
Homeboy and former Fiji light heavyweight champion Savenaca Naliva (pictured) is confident of beating Alivereti Kauyaca to claim the Fiji cruiserweight title when they clash next Saturday (November 21) at the AD Patel College hall in Ba.
Hailing from Sorokoba in Ba, Naliva boasts of a proud record of 25 professional fights with 16 wins, 8 losses and a draw.
Speaking to SUNsports yesterday, Naliva said he expects a tough contest against Kauyaca, who he respects as well.
"My training sessions have been going very well at the moment," he said.
"I'm expecting a tough fight against Kauyaca. I know he is a very smart boxer and I will try my best to give him a good fight. I will not underestimate him and will respect him since he is the current cruiserweight champion."
Naliva said he was looking forward to the 10-round title fight.
"Only time will tell who the rightful champion is," he added.
Naliva said this fight would mark his return after taking a break from boxing in 2025. His last fight was against Sebastian Singh at Vodafone Arena in 2024.
"After one year, I'm back in the boxing ring, and I can't wait to show my opponent what boxing is. "The last time I fought was against Sebastian Singh in 2024 at the Vodafone Arena. In 2025, I decided to take a rest from boxing," he said.
He said his decision to return was also motivated by his desire to remain physically active and maintain a healthy lifestyle.
"I've been working on my fitness level before the fight on the 21st of this month," Naliva added.