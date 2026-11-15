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Courts and Law

Court exhibit drugs probe results in fresh charges

Nausori man to appear in Suva Magistrate Court facing abuse of office, drug possession and evidence interference charges.

Monday 16 November 2026 | 11:00

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A man in his 40s is expected to appear in the Suva Magistrate Court today charged in connection with the alleged theft of drugs held as exhibits at the Suva High Court.

The Nausori resident was charged following consultations between Police and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

He faces one count of abuse of office contrary to Section 139 of the Crimes Act 2009, one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs and one count of interfering with evidence contrary to Section 37(a) of the Illicit Drugs Act 2004.

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The charges relate to ongoing investigations into the alleged theft of illicit drugs that were being held as court exhibits.

Authorities have indicated that investigations are continuing and that the involvement of other individuals is also being examined.

The case is expected to attract significant public interest given the allegations that court exhibit drugs were tampered with while under official custody.

Police have yet to release further details on the quantity of drugs involved or the circumstances surrounding their alleged removal.

Meanwhile, investigators continue to pursue all leads as part of the wider inquiry.

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