Ra rugby revival inspires a new generation

The re-emergence of the Ra rugby team as a prominent side in the provincial competition this season has rippling effects of positivity among the young people in the province.

This was the gist of Ra Rug­by Union president Josaia Ni­udamu's interview with SUN­sports on Thursday.

"The team's recent success as the Vanua Championship win­ners and Farebrother Trophy holders has planted a seed of hope in the young people from Ra," he said.

"If we are able to bring a na­tional tournament to Ra, these youths will dream big of op­portunities that rugby has to offer."

Niudamu expressed that young promising Ra winger Navitalai Nabura was a prime example as he was born and bred in Namara Village in Ra and catapulted into the scene and holding his own against top rugby talents in the pro­vincial competition.

This is after he scored the try in their 32-27 win against Naitasiri. That try helped Ra win and claim the Farebrother Trophy at the National Stadi­um in Suva last week.

Nabura's outstanding perfor­mance earned him the player of the match award in their historic win against Naitasiri.

He was also previously part of the wider Fiji men's sevens rugby squad, alongside his team-mate and former Fijian Drua halfback Peni Matawalu.

Another young star from Ra that is on the rise is winger Viliame Rokovucago who scored the winning try against Naitasiri.

Rokovucago was named to start on the wing against Nadroga today. Ra's master­minder will be experienced halfback Peni Matawalu.

Niudamu was optimistic about the future of Ra rugby in the Farebrother challenge and Skipper cup competition next season.

The Rakiraki lawyer also re­vealed that the Farebrother challenge match against Na­droga would bring in a lot financial benefits to the busi­ness community in Rakiraki.

The Farebrother match kicks-off at 3pm at Narauyaba sports ground in Rakiraki.

Ra: 1. Joseva Waqabaca, 2. Li­vai Kora, 3. Apenisa Waqawai, 4. Joseva Sesoni, 5. Iosefo Lagi­levu, 6. Ilikani Waqa, 7. Alipate Naura, 8. Waisea Lawebuka, 9. Peni Matawalu, 10. Rusiate Ra­motiga, 11. Viliame Rokovucago, 12. Joseva Rateri, 13. Anare Ka­lou bena, 14. Taniela Daroya, 15. Weresilo Fero.

Reserves: 16. Kuliniasi Vasu, 17. Paula Vueti, 18. Apenisa Sece, 19. Varayame Ratu, 20. Josese Goneduadua, 21. Seveti Rokovuki, 22. Vilimoni Siva Vunisa, 23. Niu­maia Rokociri

Nadroga: 1. Leveni Tokamato, 2. Josua Bola, 3. Apenisa Laivia, 4. Timoci Nakalevu, 5. Alipate Toma, 6. Jonacani Vucago, 7. Mosese Tawake, 8. Manasa Delavasa, 9. Suliano Degei, 10. Maika Waqava­nua, 11. Sakenasa Henivono, 12. Sefanaia Vuli, 13. Joeli Ratusala, 14. Kelemedi Lagi, 15. Sefanaia Tokaduadua.

Reserves: 16. Naikahau Mata­lau, 17. Saimoni Ratumaiyale, 18. Manoa Turaga, 19. Rupeni Nakiyoyo, 20. Sakiusa Kunahalo, 21. Jone Vatuwaliwali, 22. Ulaiasi Vanavana, 23. Isoa Ramasi