Waqa fears for his life in remand

Former senior court officer Nimilote Waqa has raised safety concerns over his remand, telling the Suva Magistrate Court he fears for his life.

Waqa appeared before Resident Magistrate Charles Ratakele this afternoon.

He is charged with one count each of abuse of office, contrary to Section 139 of the Crimes Act 2009, unlawful possession of illicit drugs and interfering with evidence.

He is alleged to have been involved in the disappearance of a drug exhibit from the Suva High Court Exhibit Room.

Defence lawyer Mesake Waqavanua sought immediate bail, citing safety and medical concerns.

He told the court that Waqa had provided Police with names and facial identifications and feared for his safety if he remained at the Suva Remand Centre.

Waqa said he had spent seven nights in custody and was experiencing mental health issues. He also told the court that his case was a matter of public interest and that he had no one else supporting his family.

State prosecutor Alisha Lal opposed the bail application and sought to have the matter heard before Justice Thushara Rajasinghe, who was hearing another related matter.

Ms Lal applied for the case to be consolidated with the other matter. The case was transferred to the High Court under Sections 188(2)(a), (b), (c) and 199 of the Criminal Procedure Act.

Mr Waqavanua reiterated the bail concerns before the court. The State said it had a copy of Waqa’s medical information.

Mr Ratakele said his powers were limited to transferring the matter to the High Court.

Waqa was remanded in custody until his first High Court appearance next Monday. The State is expected to serve the disclosures then.