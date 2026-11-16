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Voters are tired of political scandals: Qereqeretabua

Ms Qereqeretabua said issues dominating political debate in Suva seemed disconnected from the concerns of people.

Monday 16 November 2026 | 16:00

Updated 16 November 2026 | 19:20 FJT

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National Federation Party deputy leader Lenora Qereqeretabua.

National Federation Party deputy leader Lenora Qereqeretabua.

Photo: National Federation Party

Newly appointed National Federation Party (NFP) deputy leader Lenora Qereqeretabua says voters are tired of political drama, including commissions of inquiry, constitutional reform and personal scandals, and want Government to focus on the problems affecting their daily lives.

In her speech accepting the deputy leadership on this morning, Ms Qereqeretabua said issues dominating political debate in Suva seemed disconnected from the concerns of people across the country.

“My sense right now is that most people are tired of politics, tired of pointless political drama, whether it is Commissions of Inquiry, constitutional reform and other political and personal scandals. What preoccupies us in Suva seems to bear no relationship to the real world outside of it. We have a major drought to manage. Problems of drug addiction, our shocking HIV incidence, and the daily battles of our poorest people to live dignified lives seem to be far from the concerns of the Government.”

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She said the NFP wanted to focus on health, education and the economy, and called on voters to give the party more influence in the next government.

Ms Qereqeretabua acknowledged that voters could ask what the NFP had achieved after being part of the Government for the past four years.

“And many people will no doubt say to us ‘but you, NFP, you have been in the government for the last four years. What have you done about it?’ And this leads me to my main point as we head into our next general election: Give us the votes, so that we, NFP, can do the work.”

She said the party had held five votes in a 40-member Government, which had not been enough to advance its priorities.

“For most of the last four years, we have had five votes in our 40-member government. That has not been enough. We have not had the political influence we need to advance the priorities I have mentioned – health, education and the economy.”

Ms Qereqeretabua urged voters to choose a party that was principled, responsible and “free of personal scandals”.

The former Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs and Deputy Speaker was announced as NFP deputy leader today.

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