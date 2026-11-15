PM says he does not know who urged voters to reject Bill

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has denied that the Special Committee on the Constitution (Amendment) Bill or his political party told people to vote “no” in a referendum.

His comments followed a claim raised by Nadi resident Are Wakowako at the committee’s public consultation at Votualevu College on Saturday.

“That advice or that instruction or whatever it’s called now has not come from the committee, nor from my political party,” Mr Rabuka said.

He said he did not know where the advice had come from.

Mr Wakowako said four men told him people in about three locations in Ra were being advised how to vote.

“When it comes to the referendum, that ballot that says yes or no, tick no,” he said, adding that people could still choose any political party.

“Is this happening? Are you aware of it?” he asked.

The committee will take the submissions back. The Bill is due for its third reading in the week starting November 30, with the vote ending on Friday, December 4.

In a post, the Government said Mr Rabuka told people at Tuva Primary School in Natadola, Sigatoka: “The Parliament of Fiji and its committee have come to listen to you. That’s what we’re all here for.”

The Government said the vote would decide whether the Bill goes to a referendum or lapses with the current Parliament.

National Senior Citizens Committee representative Vineel Nand asked whether the consultations were “merely a procedural formality”.

“It will all be taken into account,” Mr Rabuka said.