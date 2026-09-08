10 homeless after fire destroys Nabaka home

Six adults and four children have been left homeless after a fire destroyed their home in Nabaka, Navosa, causing an estimated $120,000 damage.

The National Fire Authority (NFA) said the eight-bedroom wooden-framed house was completely destroyed in the fire on September 2.

No one was inside the house when the fire started and no injuries were reported.

The 55-year-old property owner, a self-employed farmer, was at his farm with his wife, son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren when they noticed smoke coming from the direction of their home.

When the owner returned, he saw the garage on fire.

Sigatoka Fire Station received an emergency call at approximately 5.26pm and responded with one fire appliance and five firefighters.

Firefighters arrived at Nabaka at approximately 6.23pm and found the approximately 11-metre by 10-metre house fully engulfed in flames.

They used one 64mm hose and one 38mm hose to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to neighbouring properties.

The fire was extinguished using one tank of water, with firefighting operations completed at approximately 6.58pm.

NFA estimated the damage to the house and its contents at about $120,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

NFA chief executive officer Puamau Sowane said the incident demonstrated how quickly a residential fire could devastate a family.

“Our thoughts are with the family who have lost their home and belongings in this unfortunate incident. A house fire can escalate very quickly and, within minutes, can result in the complete loss of a home and everything a family has worked for.

“While the cause of this particular fire remains under investigation, we continue to see electrical faults and unattended cooking among the major causes of structural fires. These are areas where members of the public can take simple but important precautions to reduce the risk of fire.

“We urge households to regularly check electrical wiring, power points, appliances and other electrical connections for signs of damage or faults. Cooking should never be left unattended, particularly when using gas or other high-heat appliances.

“We also want to strongly remind the public that early reporting is critical. If you see smoke or discover a fire, do not wait to see whether it will spread or try to manage a rapidly developing fire yourself. Call 910 immediately and provide the exact location.

“Every minute matters. The earlier the NFA receives a fire call, the sooner our crews can be mobilised and dispatched to the scene. Early notification gives firefighters a better opportunity to contain a fire before it spreads and can help reduce the loss of homes, property and, most importantly, lives.

“We encourage every family to have a fire safety plan, know their escape routes and ensure children know what to do in the event of a fire. Prevention and early action remain our strongest tools in protecting our communities.”

NFA has urged people to call the National Emergency Number 910 immediately when a fire is discovered and provide the exact location and nearby landmarks to assist responding firefighters.