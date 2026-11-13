11 parties could field 605 candidates

Eleven registered political parties could field up to 605 candidates for the 55 seats in Parliament.

This was revealed by Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa on Friday as the Fijian Elections Office prepares for the 2026/2027 General Election and a possible referendum.

She said the office was planning for each party to field 55 candidates.

“The final outcome to the number of candidates will be determined once we close up nomination for candidates,” Ms Mataiciwa said.

When is the election?

Justice Usaia Ratuvili, the Electoral Commission chairperson, said the date was for Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka to decide.

Nominations open once the writ is issued.

The commission has said the election can be held any time up to 6 February 2027. Justice Ratuvili referred to the poll as the “General Election 2027”.

Ms Mataiciwa said the election was “just around the corner”.

Police and FEO ready

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu said police were ready whether the election and referendum were held on the same day or on different dates, with military backing.

The Elections Office and police signed an agreement on Thursday on sharing information and operational support.

Money set aside

Budget documents show $20 million has been set aside for a possible referendum, on top of $14.82 million for Election Day.