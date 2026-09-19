The casket of former Minister for Employment, Productivity and Workplace Relations Agni Deo Singh arrived in Fiji yesterday, marking the beginning of his final journey home.

His casket arrived at Nadi International Airport, where Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica, Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga, senior Government officials and staff from the Ministry of Employment were present to receive him.

Family members and close relatives were also at the airport.

It was an emotional homecoming as family, colleagues and Government officials gathered to pay their respects to the former minister.

Mr Singh died in Brisbane following an illness.

His casket was escorted to Suva ahead of his funeral today.

Members of the public wishing to pay their final respects may attend the funeral service at Rishikul Sanatan College from 9am to 12pm.

Mr Singh will then be laid to rest at Raralevu Cemetery in Nausori.

He is being remembered by his family, colleagues and members of the public for his service to Fiji.