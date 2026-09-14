2000-plus delegates expected for Pre-COP31

Over 2000 delegates are expected to converge in Fiji for Pre-COP31 next month, as the country prepares to host a major climate gathering across three venues in Nadi.

Fiji's Director Climate Change, Senivasa Waqairamasi, revealed the scale of preparations while addressing the 8th Pacific Meteorological Council meeting in Nuku’alofa, Tonga yesterday.

Hosted and funded by Australia in partnership with Fiji, Tuvalu and Pacific partners, the program will provide a platform to amplify Pacific voices and advance regional climate priorities ahead of COP31.

Events involving Pacific Champions are planned for October 5 and 6, with the main Pre-COP programme scheduled for October 7 and 8.

The Fiji programme will be spread across the Sheraton, Sofitel and Crowne Plaza in Nadi.

“The Pre-COP 31 will be held from the 5th to the 8th of October will spread across three venues in Fiji.

“We also have the Sofitel, which will host some of the side events, and the Green Zone, which is labelled as vale ni vanua.

“As well as the Crowne Plaza, for which the main exhibitions, which will be have the side events that will be hosted within the Crowne Plaza.”

The leaders' programme will also extend to Tuvalu.

“And for the leaders' component, the head of states, they have a convening in Tuvalu on the 5th and the 6th.”

Ms Waqairamasi said October 5 would be a travel day for leaders choosing to stay overnight in Tuvalu, with the main leaders' event scheduled for October 6.

“The 5th specifically is the travelling date for the leaders that choose to go ahead and stay in Tuvalu for a night. There's a programme that's organised for them. But the main event for the leaders will happen on the 6th of October, after which they return back to Nadi, and there will be a welcome and traditional ceremony, as well as a plenary and a main official event hosted by the Fijian government.”

While leaders meet in Tuvalu, programmes will be held simultaneously in Fiji for the thousands of delegates expected to attend.

“While the leaders are convening their component in Tuvalu on the 5th and 6th, con-currently there's an event and programme also planned for the 2,000-plus delegates that are planned to convene in Fiji for pre-cop31.”





Appeal

She also appealed directly to Pacific meteorological directors and council members to fully participate in the October 5-8 gathering.

“But just before I end, I would like to just use this opportunity to appeal to the PMC, the need, the very importance that our directors for meteorologists, our PMC members, are fully participating with us in this very important convening, the Pre-COP convening.”

Ms Waqairamasi said Pre-COP31 would be hosted by Fiji and Tuvalu from October 5 to 8.

“Just to add to what Professor general has mentioned, with regards to the Australia-Pacific Pre-COP 31 that we hosted in Fiji and Tuvalu from the 5th and 8th of October 2026.

“Fiji has much pleasure to update the PMC forum today on the status of the preparation to date.”





360 expressions of interest

Ms Waqairamasi said organisers had received an overwhelming response from groups wanting to host side events.

“We have had an overwhelming response of a total of 360 interested parties from various partners that have registered their interest to host a side event, out of which 126 or so have been selected for Pre-COP31 and this will be hosted at the Green Zone, the vale ni vanua, at the Sofitel, as well as the Crowne Plaza in Nadi, for which 32 exhibitions will be showcased.”

Expressions of interest for side events closed on August 14.

Registration for Pre-COP31 is now open through Fiji's Ministry of Environment and Climate Change website.

“Registration portal has been opened for Pre-COP31. It's live on Fiji's Ministry of Environment and Climate Change website with invitations sent widely.”

Ms Waqairamasi said the registration process was similar to COP registration and would generate acknowledgement and visa support letters for international participants.

“And also the registration portal is similar to what you would have at COP, where you register your details and it will generate an acknowledgement letter as well as a visa support letter for those that are travelling internationally.”

Delegates will use those documents for Pre-COP registration at the Crowne Plaza on October 5, where their accreditation badges will be generated.