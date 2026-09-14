Man dies in Rakiraki head-on collision

A man in his 40s died following a head-on collision involving a bus in Rakiraki on Monday, becoming Fiji’s latest road fatality victim.

The victim, from Ellington in Rakiraki, was driving along Naqoro when a bus driven by a 51-year-old man veered into his lane, resulting in a head-on collision.

He was rushed to Rakiraki Hospital, where medical officials confirmed his death.

Passengers travelling on the bus and a 29-year-old woman travelling in the victim’s vehicle were treated and discharged from Rakiraki Hospital.

The 51-year-old bus driver remains admitted in hospital.

The national road death toll now stands at 38, compared with 51 for the same period last year.

Meanwhile, police are investigating a separate serious accident at Namale Junction in Savusavu.

A 37-year-old farmer sustained injuries after he was hit by a car driven by a man in his 70s.

The driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer off the road and hit the farmer.

The 37-year-old remains admitted at Labasa Hospital in stable condition.

Investigations into both accidents continue.