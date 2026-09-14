Door-to-door campaign targets Nasinu littering

Nasinu Town Council is taking an awareness-first approach to curb littering, with teams going door-to-door to educate residents about the Littering Act and the fines that come with it.

In an interview, council special administrator and acting chief executive officer Felix Magnus said the council wanted residents to understand the law and change their behaviour before stronger enforcement measures were taken.

“So far, what we need to create first is awareness,” Mr Magnus said.

He said council teams were currently visiting households to deliver information on the Littering Act and the penalties for littering.

He said the council had so far issued two health-related notices under the Littering Act, but more needed to be done to address littering in Nasinu.

“We do not want to be reactive, but we want to be proactive in this sense,” he said.

He said changing the mindset of residents was important in addressing littering and called for greater educational awareness in schools and households.

“We need to change our mindset through more educational awareness,” Mr Magnus said.

Mr Magnus said children should be taught responsible behaviour from an early age, with schools playing an important role in reinforcing lessons that may not always be taught at home.

He said the council hoped residents would take heed of the awareness campaign and understand their responsibilities under the Littering Act.