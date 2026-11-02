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A-G dismisses health concerns, says he's fit for the job

Valenitabua says he has much to learn as he prepares to take on his responsibilities in Parliament.

Monday 02 November 2026 | 16:00

Updated 02 November 2026 | 18:06 FJT

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Newly admitted Attorney-General Simione Valenitabua (Snr).

Newly admitted Attorney-General Simione Valenitabua (Snr).

Photo: Ronald Kumar

Newly appointed Attorney-General Sevuloni Valenitabua says he is in good health and ready to take on the responsibilities of the office.

He said he would not have accepted the position if he was not fit to carry out its responsibilities.

Mr Valenitabua addressed questions about his health this morning following media reports that he had previously declined the position of Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) Commissioner because of health concerns.

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“My health is okay. Otherwise, I wouldn’t have taken this,” Mr Valenitabua said.

He pointed to his work as chairman of the Constitutional Review Commission, which involved travelling around the country by boat and vehicle.

Mr Valenitabua said he had also made his health concerns clear to the interviewing panel for the FICAC Commissioner position, telling them he was not fit to take up the role at the time.

Now admitted to Parliament as Attorney-General, he said his immediate priority was to familiarise himself with parliamentary processes and understand the responsibilities of his office.

Mr Valenitabua said he was excited to formally take his place in the House.

“This is my second week. It’s my first day in Parliament,” he said.

He said adapting to parliamentary procedures would be his first challenge, followed by understanding his functions and responsibilities as Attorney-General.

“I still have a lot of learning and listening to do,” he said.

Mr Valenitabua said he would work with the Secretary-General and staff of the Attorney-General’s Office as he settled into the role.


Constitutional Amendment Bill

Mr Valenitabua declined to comment on the proposed Constitutional Amendment Bill, saying the chairman of the relevant parliamentary committee would address the matter at a forthcoming session.

He also acknowledged the legislative workload ahead, saying he had received lists of Bills awaiting consideration, with some ministers seeking to progress their proposed legislation.

“There are certain ministers who have been writing up, trying to push their Bills through,” he said.

He said the Bills would need to be dealt with but did not commit to a timeframe.

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