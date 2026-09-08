Around 30 vehicles destroyed in Lautoka dealership fire

Around 30 vehicles were destroyed and operations halted after a major fire swept through the Palas Auto Services outlet in Vunato, Lautoka, yesterday afternoon.

The fire also destroyed two machines and two golf carts, while 15 staff members at the premises were safely evacuated.

Lautoka branch manager Sanjay Kumar said the fire broke out unexpectedly in the garage and spread rapidly.

Mr Kumar said staff were unable to retrieve the vehicle keys and move the vehicles to safety because of the speed at which the fire spread, adding to the extent of the losses.

He said the immediate priority was ensuring the safety of the 15 staff members at the premises.

All were successfully evacuated and no injuries were reported.

The fire has halted normal operations at the outlet following the destruction of the garage and vehicles.

Mr Kumar said the cause of the fire remained unknown and a police report had been filed.

Staff were expected to report to the site today while awaiting further instructions from the company’s directors and fire authorities.

“The director will visit the site and decide on staff deployment and next steps,” Mr Kumar said.

He said the director would also coordinate with the fire department to determine when it would be safe for staff to re-enter the premises.

Depending on the situation, staff could be relocated to the company’s other branches, including those in Nadi.

Mr Kumar said the company was awaiting the fire department’s assessment and further direction from its directors on the way forward.

The extent of the damage and cause of the fire remain under investigation.

The National Fire Authority confirmed the incident.