Auditor-General misses report, audit targets

The Office of the Auditor-General (OAG) submitted only six of seven planned audit reports to Parliament in 2022.

The office also completed 175 of 244 scheduled financial audits, falling short of its 80 per cent performance target.

This is highlighted in the Standing Committee on Public Accounts’ Review Report on the OAG’s Annual Report 2022, which was tabled in Parliament last week.

The committee, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica, found the financial audit completion rate was 72 per cent against the 80 per cent target. Only 86 of the planned backlog audits were cleared.

“A significant number of audits remained in progress or had not commenced by the end of the financial year, indicating systemic issues in financial reporting practices across the public sector,” the report stated.

The committee said late submission of financial statements by public entities, rather than failures within the OAG, was largely to blame for the delays.

Using its powers under Standing Order 112(1)(b), the committee resolved that the OAG must provide a substantive written submission addressing the audit findings.

Performance audits also identified governance weaknesses across sectors, including poor data management, weak monitoring systems and inefficient licensing processes.

The report noted that the Auditor-General’s post was held in an acting capacity throughout the year, adding to operational pressure during ongoing COVID-19 disruptions.

The committee recommended stronger enforcement of reporting deadlines and centralised data systems to reduce future backlogs.

Feedback: kaneta.naimatau@fijisun.com.fj