Banaban groups demand compulsory Rabi elections

The Banaban Human Rights Defenders’ Network, Pacific Youth Platform and Rabi District Council of Social Services have asked Parliament’s Special Committee on the Constitution Amendment Bill 2026 to make Rabi Council of Leaders elections compulsory, with penalties if deadlines are missed.

The submission, signed by Itinterunga Rae Bainteiti, wants “clear legal requirements for holding elections within prescribed periods, with enforceable obligations and consequences for non-compliance”.

It also seeks “strict limits on the duration, functions, and powers of interim administrations”.

Rabi has had no elected council since Administrator Iakoba Karutake became sole administrator in 2023. The Government pays his salary.

Mr Karutake told this masthead last year that elections would not proceed until the Banaban Settlement Act was amended.

“Without that, we cannot go for elections,” he said. He said the timing was up to the Office of the Prime Minister.

The groups said the promised review of the Settlement Act and the Banaban Lands Act 1965 was not complete. They said no clear timetable had been given to the community.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka told this masthead last year the review was “ongoing”, without giving a date.

The submission also raised concerns about the Constitution Review Commission’s consultation. It said only 0.05 per cent of Banabans took part.

The groups said materials should have been translated into the Banaban language. They said the documents did not reach Rabi in time for the 22 May 2026 consultation.

They warned that going ahead with the amendments without fixing these issues “risks leaving longstanding Banaban grievances unresolved”.

Other demands include public access to budgets and audited accounts, stronger protection of Rabi land and trust assets, and fair representation for all four villages.

Mr Bainteiti has previously said the administrator’s role continues only because elections have not been held.