Nation

Bill gives Bose Levu Vakaturaga presidential appointment power

The BLV would also have a major role in the Senate proposed under the Bill, with 14 of its 23 members appointed by the President on the advice of the BLV.

Wednesday 30 September 2026 | 18:30

Updated 30 September 2026 | 19:33 FJT

Government house in Suva.

Government house in Suva.

The Bose Levu Vakaturaga (BLV) would appoint Fiji’s President and Vice-President after consultation with the Prime Minister under the Constitution Amendment Bill 2026.

The BLV would also have a major role in the Senate proposed under the Bill, with 14 of its 23 members appointed by the President on the advice of the BLV.

Bill No. 32 of 2026 seeks to revise the 2013 Constitution and provide for the Constitution of the Republic of Fiji 2026.

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The Bill was tabled in Parliament today for its first reading.

Under section 103 of the proposed Constitution, “The President and Vice-President are appointed by the Bose Levu Vakaturaga after consultation with the Prime Minister.”

Both office holders would serve four-year terms and could be reappointed for one further four-year term.

The proposed Constitution would also establish the Vice-President as Fiji's deputy head of state.

To qualify for appointment as President or Vice-President, a person must have had a distinguished career in an aspect of national or international life in the public or private sector and must be a Fiji citizen.

The person must not be a member of a political party or a candidate for election to another State office.

They must also not be under sentence or subject to be sentenced for an offence punishable by 12 months or more in prison.

The BLV's proposed authority would extend beyond making the appointments.

Under section 107, the President or Vice-President could be removed from office only for incapacity or misbehaviour and by the BLV through the process set out in the proposed Constitution.

If the Prime Minister considers that possible removal should be investigated, the Prime Minister would request the Chief Justice to establish either a tribunal to investigate alleged misbehaviour or a medical board in a case of alleged incapacity.

Following that process, the Prime Minister could refer the matter to the BLV, which would convene to consider whether the President or Vice-President should be removed.

The proposed Constitution also gives the BLV a significant role in the composition of Parliament.

Of the proposed 23 senators, 14 would be appointed by the President on the advice of the BLV.

The proposed Constitution dedicates an entire chapter to the BLV.

Section 152 provides that the BLV established under the iTaukei Affairs Act 1944 would continue in existence and exercise functions and powers conferred by the proposed Constitution and written law.

Parliament would be required to provide by law for its membership and could make further provisions covering matters including its funding and operations.

Upon a request from the BLV, the State would also be required, subject to available resources, to provide or facilitate adequate funding for the BLV to perform its constitutional functions.

The proposed Constitution would further protect some of the BLV's constitutional arrangements from amendment.

Any amendment to the BLV chapter or specified provisions relating to the BLV would require prior approval from at least nine of the 14 senators appointed on its advice.

If enacted, the new constitutional provisions are proposed to come into force on March 31, 2028.

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