Fiji would return to a two-chamber Parliament with a 23-member Senate under the Constitution (Amendment) Bill tabled in Parliament today for its first reading.



Bill No. 32 of 2026 seeks to revise the 2013 Constitution and provide for the proposed Constitution of the Republic of Fiji 2026.

Section 152 provides that the BLV established under the iTaukei Affairs Act 1944 would continue to exist.

It would have functions and powers provided by the proposed Constitution as well as additional functions and powers conferred through written law.

Parliament would be required to make laws governing BLV membership and could legislate on other matters, including its funding and operations.

The State would also have a funding obligation.

Upon a request from the BLV, the State would be required to provide or facilitate adequate funding for the BLV to perform its constitutional functions, subject to available resources.

The proposed Constitution would give the BLV a significant role in the composition of the proposed Senate.

Of the proposed 23 senators, 14 would be appointed by the President on the advice of the BLV.

The proposed Constitution would also provide additional protection for those arrangements.

Any amendment to the BLV chapter or specified constitutional provisions relating to the BLV would require the prior approval of at least nine of the 14 senators appointed on its advice.

The Bill's explanatory note identifies a separate constitutional chapter for the BLV as one of the principal recommendations incorporated into the proposed Constitution.

Bill No. 32 seeks to revise the 2013 Constitution and provide for the proposed Constitution of the Republic of Fiji 2026.

If enacted, the new constitutional provisions are proposed to come into force on March 31, 2028.