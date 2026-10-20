Compare the Bill with the 2013 Constitution, topic by topic, in English, Vosa Vakaviti or Hindi. Written submissions close at 4pm on Friday 23 October.

Constitution Review 2026: what the Bill would change, and how to have your say

A proposed constitutional provision that could allow Parliament’s term to be extended by up to 12 months during a state of emergency has prompted questions about its timing.

Businessman Sevanaia Levuidali, 28, questioned why the issue was being raised ahead of the next election.

He raised the concern during a public consultation on the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2026 at Ba Market Bure on Monday, asking why the proposed changes had not been addressed earlier.

Referring to Sections 201(3) and 201(4), Mr Levuidali said the provisions would allow the President, acting on Cabinet’s advice, to extend Parliament’s term if a state of emergency were declared towards the end of its term.

“We’ve seen for the past few months that we’ve had declarations from the Government relating to emergencies, pandemics, and I recognise the fact that we do have a crisis. We do have a constitutional crisis,” he said.

“If we are concerned about these political and constitutional crises, my question to the chair is: why wasn’t this addressed back in 2023, back in 2024, or after the election when you won? Why are we doing this prior to the election?”

Mr Levuidali urged lawmakers to consider the long-term implications of the proposed amendments, particularly their potential impact on future generations.

He also raised concerns about national identity under Sections 6(1) and 6(2), saying all citizens, including naturalised citizens and Fijians of Indian descent, should be recognised as Fijians.

“They have given so much sweat and blood to this nation, and we need to recognise that,” he said.

Mr Levuidali said constitutional changes should be carefully considered, with decision-makers looking beyond immediate political considerations.