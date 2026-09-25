Nation

$11,000 water project protects Saint Francis College

A new borehole is helping 200 students and teachers cope with water shortages during El Niño conditions.

Saturday 26 September 2026 | 08:00

borehole

An $11,000 water project is helping protect 200 students and teachers at Saint Francis College in Navunibitu, Saivou, Ra, from the effects of El Niño.

The project, officially opened earlier this month, involved drilling a borehole, installing a pump and connecting it to electricity.

The Rotary Club of Nadi, Rotary Club of Geelong and Rotary Club of Fiji Schools Project made the project possible.

Related stories

Saint Francis College principal Dhirendra Nand said the borehole project was particularly important after the school received an El Niño advisory, raising concerns about water availability during prolonged dry conditions.

“For our school, water is more than just water. It means health, dignity, safety, comfort, and hope,” Mr Nand said.

He said having a reliable water source would reduce the school’s vulnerability to water shortages and ensure students and staff continued to have access to clean water during periods of dry weather.


borehole2


“It means our students can learn, play and grow in a school environment where access to clean and reliable water is no longer something to worry about,” he said.

Mr Nand acknowledged the Rotary clubs and supporters, saying the project represented a partnership that would have a lasting impact on the school community.

Rotary Club of Nadi executive Bimlesh Kumar said the project cost about $11,000, covering the borehole excavation, pump installation and electrical connection.

“Every drop tells a story of kindness. Every drop carries hope,” Mr Kumar said.

He also acknowledged the Rotary team and partners for making the project possible.

Mr Kumar said the new water supply would provide important assistance to students and staff during the El Niño period, particularly as the Western Division continues to experience dry conditions.

Explore more on these topics

Fiji

Most popular

Selai Gaunabalavu
Courts and Law

Ex-Police exhibit writer convicted of stealing $5,000

Participants of PINA summit at the Extraordinary General Meeting with newly elected board members Front row : Frank Guinea , Charles Sumbe, Rose Amos , Newly elected president Neville Choi, Vice President Lisa Osifelo, Tipi Pausia, Outgoing president Kalafi Moala, and Viola Ulakai on September 25, 2026.
Nation

Fact-checking, verification key priorities for Pacific media: New PINA president

Former Fiji Corrections Service Commissioner Salote Panapasa outside the Magistrates Court in Suva on September 17, 2026.
Courts and Law

Court finds ex-Corrections chief has case to answer

Sainivalati Vunibola of Saru Dragon
Rugby

Dragons will give their all: Captain

Yasawa netball team with supporters in Lautoka on September 25, 2026.
Netball

Netball debut for Yasawa islanders

Nadroga players during their warm up session
Rugby

Naitasiri ready for Nadroga battle

Participants gathered with BBC Media Action representatives after concluding workshop at Wasawasa Hotel in Savusavu on September 22, 2026.
Technology

Pacific journalists urged to embrace AI, social media story telling

Road laws, LTA, no-double standards, fines
Transport

Govt vehicles not exempt from traffic laws: LTA

taxi
Transport

Taxi operators seek clarity on new rank system