$11,000 water project protects Saint Francis College

An $11,000 water project is helping protect 200 students and teachers at Saint Francis College in Navunibitu, Saivou, Ra, from the effects of El Niño.

The project, officially opened earlier this month, involved drilling a borehole, installing a pump and connecting it to electricity.

The Rotary Club of Nadi, Rotary Club of Geelong and Rotary Club of Fiji Schools Project made the project possible.

Saint Francis College principal Dhirendra Nand said the borehole project was particularly important after the school received an El Niño advisory, raising concerns about water availability during prolonged dry conditions.

“For our school, water is more than just water. It means health, dignity, safety, comfort, and hope,” Mr Nand said.

He said having a reliable water source would reduce the school’s vulnerability to water shortages and ensure students and staff continued to have access to clean water during periods of dry weather.









“It means our students can learn, play and grow in a school environment where access to clean and reliable water is no longer something to worry about,” he said.

Mr Nand acknowledged the Rotary clubs and supporters, saying the project represented a partnership that would have a lasting impact on the school community.

Rotary Club of Nadi executive Bimlesh Kumar said the project cost about $11,000, covering the borehole excavation, pump installation and electrical connection.

“Every drop tells a story of kindness. Every drop carries hope,” Mr Kumar said.

He also acknowledged the Rotary team and partners for making the project possible.

Mr Kumar said the new water supply would provide important assistance to students and staff during the El Niño period, particularly as the Western Division continues to experience dry conditions.