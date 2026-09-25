Naitasiri ready for Nadroga battle

The Naitasiri rugby team is hopeful of defending its home ground against BLK Nadroga in today’s Skipper Cup clash at Ratu Cakobau Park, Nausori.

This was the gist of Naitasiri head coach Timoci Tinaviti’s interview with SUNsports yesterday.

“We have two more rounds left and our game against Nadroga is an important one,” he told the media.

“We respect Nadroga and will try our best to secure another win. We know Nadroga will bring their A game against us, so we will try our best to win.”

Tinaviti said discipline would be a crucial factor in their 80-minute encounter.

“We have been focusing on our discipline, tackles, breakdown, collision and defence. These are the areas Nadroga will test us on,” Tinaviti said.

When contacted, Nadroga Rugby Union president Jiuta Waqavonovono said they also had huge respect for the Naitasiri team despite their fierce rivalry in the Skipper Cup competition.

“Nadroga has been playing Naitasiri all these years, and we know their strengths. At the end of the game rugby is always the winner.”

Waqavonovono added that they had not made any changes to their preparation.

“Nobody wants to lose as everybody wants to be the winner at the end of the competition.

“The aim is to stay focused and be in the top four spots,” he added.

The match kicks off at 3pm.

Line-ups

Naitasiri: 1. Jone Naqiri, 2. Osea Dasalusa­lu, 3. John Muller, 4. Vunaki Waqanibau, 5. Saula Qiolevu, 6. Jo Vakarewa, 7. Roseru Kaveni, 8. Maciu Vakacabeqoli, 9. Napolioni Batimala, 10. Etonia Rokotuisawa, 11. Emosi Daubitu, 12. Moave Bolebole, 13. Ulaiasi Radio, 14. Alipate Waidilo, 15. Waisake Tewa.

Reserves: 16. Josua Bola, 17. Timoci Sau­voli, 18. Apenisa Lanivia, 19. Rupeni Naki­yoyo, 20. Simeli Naituvi, 21. Aminiasi Na­toga, 22. Maika Waqavanua, 23. Kavekini Boselawa.