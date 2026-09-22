Technology

Pacific journalists urged to embrace AI, social media story telling

British High Commission Acting High Commissioner Steph Lysaght says journalists must adapt to changing ways audiences consume news.

Wednesday 23 September 2026 | 09:30

Updated 23 September 2026 | 10:48 FJT

Participants gathered with BBC Media Action representatives after concluding workshop at Wasawasa Hotel in Savusavu on September 22, 2026.

Participants gathered with BBC Media Action representatives after concluding workshop at Wasawasa Hotel in Savusavu on September 22, 2026.

Photo: Supplied

With artificial intelligence (AI), anyone can tell a story anywhere, including on social media, says British High Commission Acting High Commissioner to Fiji Steph Lysaght.

Speaking to 18 journalists and media leaders from six Pacific Island countries — Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu, Solomon Islands, Tonga and Samoa — at the Wasawasa Hotel in Savusavu yesterday, he said journalists should now be able to tell innovative stories on any social media platform.

Mr Lysaght was the chief guest at the presentation of certificates to participants who completed a four-day workshop held as part of the eighth Pacific Media Summit, which started last Saturday.

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He thanked BBC Media Action for organising the workshop and for bringing Dan Curtis, a senior journalist and journalism and production trainer from the BBC World Service, to conduct the workshop.

“Thank you for what you do every day, bringing information and quality news,” Mr Lysaght said to the participants.

“Remember that there are people that rely on you.

“Thank you for your commitment and all that you do.”

He said when it came to getting stories and putting them across to their audiences, only journalists knew the struggles they experienced.

Pacific Islands News Association (PINA) board member Katalina Tohi thanked BBC Media Action for bringing journalists from different islands together to learn about innovative storytelling.

Fijian Media Association president Rosi Doviverata also thanked BBC Media Action for having the workshop as part of the eighth Pacific Media Summit.

Mr Curtis said the participants were now well equipped to use their mobile phones to take photos and videos and send them to their editors for publication from the field.

“AI can replace journalists but they need to prepare themselves as audience are one swipe away from seeing videos and photos on their mobile phones,” Mr Curtis said.

“So now journalists have to know how to use social media platforms to tell their stories.”

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