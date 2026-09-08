Nation

Cane farmers bear losses as stray livestock damage farms, MPs told

However, the Ministry vehicle needed to transport the animals was stuck in Ba and the livestock escaped before it arrived.

Tuesday 08 September 2026 | 16:00

Ministry of Agriculture parliament submission

Ministry of Agriculture parliament submission

Photo: Parliament of Fiji

Sugarcane farmers are being left to bear the financial losses caused by stray livestock damaging their farms, Parliament's Standing Committee on Economic Affairs has heard.

Opposition Member of Parliament Premila Kumar highlighted the problem using the experience of farmers in Lomawai, Nadroga/Navosa, who rounded up stray livestock themselves and contacted the Ministry of Agriculture for assistance.

However, the Ministry vehicle needed to transport the animals was stuck in Ba and the livestock escaped before it arrived.

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"They waited patiently. By the time the vehicle was supposed to reach them, the animals jumped over that fence and disappeared," Ms Kumar said.

"The losses are borne by the farmers, not by Ministry of Agriculture."

Ms Kumar, who is deputy chairperson of the parliamentary committee, raised the issue during discussions on the Ministry of Sugar Industry's 2021-2022 Annual Report yesterday.

She said wild pigs, stray horses and cattle were damaging farms across the country.

Permanent Secretary for Agriculture Andrew Tukana said another challenge was that owners often denied ownership when their animals caused damage but reclaimed them once the livestock had been captured.

He said this undermined efforts to control stray livestock through animal pounds.

Mr Tukana also raised concerns about the risk of spreading bovine brucellosis and tuberculosis when infected and healthy animals were mixed in pounds.

He said the Ministry was reviewing the Brands and Pounds Act to provide officers with stronger powers to address the problem.

However, Ms Kumar called for faster action under Section 51 of Standing Orders rather than waiting for a lengthy full review.

"The issue is very big... farmers are not getting motivated. They are demotivated because it's a loss of income for them," Kumar said.

Meanwhile, committee member Alipate Tuicolo raised concerns about labour shortages on farms.

He asked whether the Ministry had considered working with the Ministry of Youth and Sports to engage young people in cane harvesting.

Mr Tukana said the idea would be explored.

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