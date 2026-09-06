Tailevu target double glory

The Tailevu men's senior team will need to address their discipline issues when they take on Kadavu in their Round Seven Skipper Cup clash on Saturday.

This was the view of team manager Pita Naidrolevu after their 32-15 win over Rewa at Nakelo District School grounds last Saturday.

"It was a good game and I'm glad we got the win," he said.

"We had some weaknesses in this match which we'll iron out before our next match."

Naidrolevu was pleased with his players for sticking to the game plan throughout the 80-minute match.

"Despite the weather and ground conditions, our players held on until the end," he said.

"We want to remain at the top level of this competition."

The Tailevu team dedicated their win to the people of Tailevu in Fiji and abroad for their tremendous support throughout their Skipper Cup campaign.

"We want to show our appreciation to the villagers of Kuku for hosting us during our camp and preparation," Naidrolevu said.

"Our target is to ensure that both the Skipper Cup and Farebrother Trophy will be in Tailevu."

Naidrolevu said the team's dominance could be attributed to the players' chemistry and unity.

"They've been playing together for a long time even though they might have been separated for some time due to work commitments with the military and police force," he said.

"They've been playing together when we got relegated to the Vanua Championship in 2018 and since our return to Skipper Cup."

The Tailevu team faced challenges, including the lack of training grounds during their preparation.

"We are fortunate to be allowed the opportunity to train at the Lelean Memorial School grounds and use their gym as well," Naidrolevu said.

"We're so thankful to our supporters for their presence in every game in the last six rounds."

Naidrolevu said he had observed an improvement in the players in terms of being attentive and focused.

"It's a young team, but the players are excellent and attentive listeners since we have a lot of players from the Military and Police force," he said.

"We are hopeful of another great match next week."

The men's senior team and team officials took part in a community clean-up campaign at Nakelo District School on Saturday after their match as part of their "Green Machine" initiative to serve the communities and protect the environment.



