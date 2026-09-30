Nation

Chaudhry demands independent inquiry over missing cocaine

Mr Chaudhry criticised the Government over the disappearance of the cocaine, saying Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka must take immediate responsibility.

Thursday 01 October 2026 | 07:00

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka (left) and Fiji Labour Party leader Mahendra Chaudhry.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka (left) and Fiji Labour Party leader Mahendra Chaudhry.

Fiji Labour Party leader Mahendra Chaudhry has demanded a high-powered independent inquiry into how 39kg of cocaine worth $31 million disappeared from High Court custody and was replaced with flour.

Mr Chaudhry criticised the Government over the disappearance of the cocaine, saying Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka must take immediate responsibility.

He called for a high-powered, independent inquiry into how the cocaine could have been removed from judicial custody and replaced with flour.

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Mr Chaudhry questioned security arrangements at the High Court exhibit room, particularly given what he described as a history of thefts from the facility.

He also questioned the silence of the Chief Justice and Chief Registrar, saying senior Judiciary officials should be held accountable for the security lapse.

Mr Chaudhry claimed the investigation had reportedly been under way since the beginning of the year, yet no one had been charged.

He further claimed that some senior Judiciary officials may be implicated and referred to a media report alleging that a Judiciary official wanted for questioning had left Fiji.

Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu confirmed during a media briefing that the investigation into the matter began on September 16, while a separate issue also involving missing cocaine has been under investigation since March.

Mr Chaudhry said the incident undermined Fiji’s efforts to combat drug trafficking.

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